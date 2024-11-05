Texans kick the tires on former starter from in-state rival
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans need help on the offensive line but they’re not expected to look for anyone on the trade market. Instead, they’re going to trust the players they have while looking for help in free agency.
On Monday, they signed Jerome Carvin to the practice squad in an effort to build their depth. He played guard and center at Tennessee but has yet to make his NFL debut despite having stints in Chicago and Kansas City.
Carvin might not be their only addition, however, as the Texans also kicked the tires on La’el Collins. A former LSU standout, Collins was a starter for the Dallas Cowboys at left guard and right tackle.
Collins was in Dallas from 2015 through 2021, although he missed the 2020 campaign due to an injury. He ended up signing a three-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022, but was released after one year.
He never lived up to expectations with the Bengals and was let go while recovering from a torn ACL and MCL. He returned to Dallas at the end of the season, but never was activated from the practice squad. Collins was with Buffalo this offseason yet wasn’t able to make the 53-man roster.
The injuries might be too much to overcome at this point but it’s worth seeing what Collins has in the tank, especially if the plan is to use him at left guard. While in Dallas, he was far better in this role than he ever was at tackle.