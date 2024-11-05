C.J. Stroud should be livid over latest Texans trade deadline report
By Randy Gurzi
The NFL trade deadline is nearly here and the Houston Texans have been a team to watch.
With Kenyon Green struggling at left guard, there were expectations that general manager Nick Caserio could look for an improvement. When Green suffered a dislocated shoulder in Week 9, it felt as though they had to do something.
A report from Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle has thrown cold water on that notion. He wrote on Monday the team isn't expected to make any moves. He cites the lack of cap space as a reason but with more than $5.5 million (according to Over The Cap), that doesn't seem likely. There are players such as Nate Davis, who would fit under the cap since his team will cover most of the bill. He's not an elite option but he would be an upgrade.
Instead of making such a move, the Texans seem to believe they can figure it out with the players they currently have, which should make C.J. Stroud livid.
The second-year signal-caller has been sacked 30 times in nine games, eight of which happened on Thursday night. In 15 games last year, he was sacked 38 times, which shows just how bad this year has been.
Stroud is one of the more impressive QBs in the NFL when he has time but no one can find success when faced with the pressure he saw against the Jets. If Houston watched that tape and truly believes they're going to be fine in the playoffs, they're in for a rude awakening.