6 players on awful teams the Texans could save at the NFL trade deadline
By Randy Gurzi
At 6-3, the Houston Texans are in control of the AFC South. That doesn't mean they should feel confident going forward — especially if they hope to make a run in the playoffs.
Houston has a talented roster but has sent several players to the IR, including Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins. While Collins should be back soon, Diggs is done for the year. That's true for Kenyon Green as well, who dislocated his shoulder in Week 9.
With the 2024 NFL trade deadline approaching, the Texans could look to replace some of their injured players, and fill any remaining needs, by adding one of these six players on struggling teams.
Joel Bitonio, G, Cleveland Browns
Guard has been a problem all year for Houston and with Kenyon Green on the IR, they might finally be willing to make a move. One potential target could be Joel Bitonio, who has been the starting left guard for the Cleveland Browns since 2014.
Bitonio is a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro but the Browns are in rough shape both in the standings and with the salary cap. Unloading Bitonio would free up space in 2025, which is his final year under contract. In Houston, he could slide into Green's spot and give the Texans a trustworthy pass protector who is no slouch in run blocking.
Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints
Cornerback might not be a huge need but the Texans could use someone such as Marshon Lattimore, who is on the 2-7 New Orleans Saints.
Houston hasn't given up a lot of yards through the air but they're third in touchdown passes surrendered. Lattimore has been lights out in that department, giving up one touchdown over the past three years.
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Carolina Panthers
A potential homecoming for Jadeveon Clowney?
Clowney was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. He was paired with J.J. Watt and gave the Texans 29 sacks in five seasons. He was traded to Seattle when they couldn't agree to terms on an extension and has since been a journeyman.
Defensive end isn't a need for the Texans but adding more pass rushers is never a bad move for a team looking to make a run. It could also be a fun story to see the 31-year-old return to Houston for a final run.
Shelby Harris, DT, Cleveland Browns
Another potential Cleveland target is Shelby Harris. The Texans can use help at defensive tackle, especially in run defense. Harris, who is in his second season with the Browns, is a top-20 run defender according to PFF. That could be a great match for the team and player.
Odell Beckham, Jr., WR, Miami Dolphins
There was a time when Odell Beckham, Jr. was one of the top receivers in the NFL. Injuries have slowed him down as of late, including keeping him off the field to start the 2024 campaign.
He recently made his debut for the Miami Dolphins but didn't catch a pass until Week 9. He finished with just 15 yards on three receptions for the 2-6 Dolphins.
Houston can't add the OBJ we remember from his days in New York but he averaged 16.1 yards per catch for Baltimore in 2023. A player close to that would be a welcome addition.
Zack Martin, G, Dallas Cowboys
Another loss on Sunday dropped the Dallas Cowboys to 3-5 on the season. They also saw Dak Prescott suffer a hamstring and hand injury which could lead to more issues down the road.
It's safe to say this team needs to shift the focus to the offseason and that begins by unloading expiring contracts and adding draft capital. Right now, their best player who could be moved is guard Zack Martin.
Unlike Bitonio, who plays on the left side, Martin has been a right guard for the majority of his career. That means he would either learn a new spot or Shaq Mason would slide to the left. Either way, it's worth adding a guard who has been a monster, recording more Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods than holds in his career.
2024 has been the worst of Martin's career and he's been rumored to be considering retirement. Still, his "worst" has him rated as the 33rd-best guard which would be a huge improvement in Houston.