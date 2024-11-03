Houston Texans have to consider this season-saving trade proposal
By Randy Gurzi
During the Houston Texans Week 9 loss to the New York Jets, they saw starting left guard Kenyon Green go down with a shoulder injury. It was later reported that the 2022 first-round selection would be sent to the IR and miss the remainder of the season.
His replacement against New York was Kendrick Green, who played better for one series. He then began to struggle nearly as much as the player he replaced. Chances are high that he will return to the backup role once Jarrett Patterson is cleared from concussion protocol but the Texans need help.
Patterson was also an improvement over Green when he filled in during their win over Indianapolis in Week 8, but he was hurt after one series. That's not enough to believe they can comfortably turn to him and have no issues.
Houston Texans need to ask about veteran with AFC South experience
That's why they should look to the trade market before the Nov. 5 deadline and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN has a target in mind. He says the Chicago Bears are willing to field calls for Nate Davis. He adds they would even be willing to eat a portion of his salary this season.
"There aren't many options for the Texans to improve their interior offensive line, but Chicago has made guard Nate Davis available and is willing to eat a chunk of his roughly $5 million in remaining guaranteed salary for the year," Fowler wrote on ESPN (Insider subscription required).
One proposal is to send the Bears a fifth-round pick in exchange for Davis and their own sixth-round pick back from Chicago.
More Texans News:
Davis was a starter with the Tennessee Titans for four seasons, so he knows the AFC South well. He played well enough to earn a three-year, $30 million deal with the Bears.
He hasn't lived up to the contract, which is why Chicago is willing to move on. Having said that, he would be an upgrade over Green, as well as either replacement option. That's why Houston needs to pull the trigger on this deal, which could help save the season.