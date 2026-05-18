Texans’ jaw-dropping finish caps off best regular season in franchise history

After three quarters of the 2026 season, I project the Houston Texans to be sitting at 10-2 heading into the final stretch of their campaign. As a reminder, here were my predictions per opponent from weeks one to week 13:

First Quarter predictions (Weeks 1-4)

Week 1 - vs. Buffalo Bills: Texans win 26-19

Week 2 - vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Texans win 23-20

Week 3 - vs. Indianapolis Colts: Texans win 24-13

Week 4 - vs. Dallas Cowboys: Texans win 27-23

Second quarter predictions (Weeks 5-9)

Week 5 - vs. Tennessee Titans: Texans win 32-17

Week 6 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars win 24-21

Week 7 - vs. New York Giants: Texans win 30-12

Week 8 - BYE Week

Week 9 - vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Texans win 18-10

Third quarter predictions (Weeks 10-13)

Week 10 - vs. Cleveland Browns: Texans win 21-13

Week 11 - vs. Indianapolis Colts: Texans win 28-21

Week 12 - vs. Baltimore Ravens: Ravens win 23-20

Week 13 - vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Texans win 31-17

For the final five games, the Texans will face a closing slate featuring the Washington Commanders, Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers and Titans.

By regular season's end, I predict Houston to finish with the best record in frachise history at 14-3.

Week 14: Houston Texans vs. Washington Commanders

Nov 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) is unable to make a catch on a pass during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

All time history: Texans and Commanders tied 3-3

Last matchup: Week 11 of 2022-2023, Commanders won 23-10

Predicted outcome: Texans win 34-23

Record after week six: 11-2

Quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Jayden Daniels will face off for the first time in the NFL in this week 14 matchup from Northwest Stadium. As franchises, the last time Houston and Washington shared the same field was back in 2022, when the Commanders defeated the then-Davis Mills-led squad 23-10.



This time around, the Texans present the league's best overall defense against a Commanders team that's still reeling from an injury marred 2025 for Daniels, and an overall campaign that finished at an abysmal mark of 5-12. That, and Houston's offense should be hitting its stride by this point.

Week 15: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

(*Stats will reflect the predicted Jaguars win from week six of this season)

All time history: Texans lead Jaguars 32-17

Last matchup: Week 6 of 2026-2027, Jaguars won 24-21

Predicted outcome: Texans win 26-20

Record after week six: 12-2

This will be the final meeting of these two divisional opponents in 2026. After dropping a close one in week six at Wembley Stadium, the Texans come out on a mission at Reliant Stadium against quarterback Trevor Lawrence and co..



Houston gets their payback on Jacksonville in week 15, primarily by way of their suffocating defense and the offense's ability to efficiently move the chains throughout the contest.

Week 16: Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Christmas Eve - TNF)

Nov 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II (25) tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

All time history: Eagles lead Texans 6-0

Last matchup: Week 9 of 2022-2023, Eagles won 29-17

Predicted outcome: Eagles win 23-18

Record after week six: 12-3

I know that the Ravens currently have a large ownership stake in the Texans' franchise, but the Eagles aren't that far behind. In Houston's 25-year history, they've never defeated Philadelphia. They've lost all six meetings between the two, losing by double-digits in five out of the six. The only reason why I don't consider them the bigger 'Boogeyman' for the team is because they reside in the NFC.

As much as I'd like for Houston to break that horrendous streak in 2026, this is where they'll drop their third and final game of the season. In their Christmas Eve primetime matchup from Lincoln Financial Field, the Texans will once again fall to the Eagles, making their all-time record worse at 0-7. In the words of Ebenezer Scrooge, "Bah Humbug."

Week 17: Houston Texans vs. Green Bay Packers (MNF)

All time history: Packers lead Texans 5-1

Last matchup: Week 7 of 2024-2025, Packers won 24-22

Predicted outcome: Texans win 27-23

Record after week six: 13-3

The last time the Texans and Packers locked horns, quarterback Jordan Love and co. won via a 45-yard walk-off field goal courtesy of kicker Brandon McManus. The Texans took the loss there, succumbing to the effects of poor passing production from quarterback C.J. Stroud (10/21, 86 passing yards, 0 touchdowns, 58.8 passer rating) and an offensive line giving up four sacks and seven quarterback hits on the day.

This time around, Houston presumably will have a much better offensive line, along with a much more effective passing attack. Against another NFC foe who has a lopsided history of prosperity against the Texans, our guys make a late-season statement and take down the Packers

Week 18: Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) knocks Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) after a first down reception during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

(*Stats will reflect the predicted Texans victory from week three of this season)

All time history: Texans lead Titans 25-24

Last matchup: Week 15 of 2026-2027, Texans won 32-17

Predicted outcome: Texans win 30-28

Record after week five: 14-3

In the final game of the season, the Texans will hopefully be resting starters in preparation for a deep playoff run in January. Playing backups may not be the guaranteed loss that some may think in this situation, as Tennessee is still developing as a team, while the last time we saw Houston's secondary roster play in-season was in a 38-30 win against the Colts in week 18 of last year.

This time will be no different, as the Texans still find a way to come out on top against the Titans and accomplish the second sweep in a row of their divisional opponents (2025-2026).