Texans’ early-season surge could become a nightmare for the AFC

Now that the Houston Texans' official 2026 schedule has been revealed, we can begin the process of breaking down each contest in an attempt to synthesize a final record.

As such, this will be part one of my four-part series to predict what the Texans' record will be at the end of the regular season, along with some recent matchup history and analysis for how each game might transpire.

Week 1: Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

All time history: Texans lead 8-5 (including one postseason game)

Last matchup: Week 12 of 2025-2026, Texans won 23-19

Predicted outcome: Texans win 26-19

The last time the Texans played the Bills, their elite defense S.W.A.R.M.-ed Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen to the tune of eight sacks and two interceptions. This led to a 23-19 loss on Thursday Night Football and a 6-5 record for Houston at the time. Houston gets the season opening win in 2026, as their defense will once again rise to the occasion in collaboration with an improved enough offense to not have to clutch up on the final drive of the game to secure it.

Week 2: Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

All time history: Texans lead 9-5 (including two postseason games)

Last matchup: Week 10 of 2023-2024, Texans won 30-27

Predicted outcome: Texans win 23-20

Houston has a pretty healthy history against the Bengals, having won nine of their last 11 contests since 2008. If history is any indicator, the Texans should be in prime position to take down the Bengals and elevate to 2-0 early in the season. It also doesn't hurt when Houston gets a Cincinnati team that's still trying to fix a horrendously bad defense.

Week 3: Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) carries the ball for a touchdown after recovering a fumble against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

All time history: Colts lead 33-15-1 (including one postseason game)

Last matchup: Week 18 of 2025-2026, Texans won 38-30

Predicted outcome: Texans win 24-13

The Texans have enjoyed a period sustained prosperity against the Colts as of late, winning six of their last seven meetings against their AFC South counterpart. This includes Houston going a perfect 5-5 against Indy since 2024, which involves two sets of in-season sweeps in the same span. Last season, the Texans had the benefit of facing a Colts team that suffered the loss of star cornerback 'Sauce' Gardner and a fractured fibula for quarterback Daniel Jones (Jones would go on to rupture his achilles the next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars).

With Jones still working his way back from his injuries, along with the Colts' roster undergoing a bit of a churning during the offseason, the Texans could make quick work of the Colts early on in the season as they push for legitimate AFC contender status in 2026.

Week 4: Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys

All time history: Cowboys lead 4-3

Last matchup: Week 11 of 2024-2025, Texans won 34-10

Predicted outcome: Texans win 27-23

These two Texas teams have essentially battled to a stalemate throughout their history together. This is evidenced by not only the 4-3 split in games played against each other, but also the back-and-forth exchanging of wins that've happened since 2014. They've gone 2-2 in their mini series in that span, including two games that needed overtime to settle (2014, 2018).

Houston's prolific defense will be facing off against Dallas' elite offense in this affair. Something has to give. On this occasion, the Texans' offense finds a way to put enough points on the board in a potential late-game shootout at Reliant Stadium.