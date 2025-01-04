Texans vs Titans injury report: Houston thin on the defensive line in Week 18

The Houston Texans will face the Tennessee Titans on the road in Week 18 to close out the season.

Houston has the No. 4 seed secured, leaving nothing on the line for them when it comes to playoff positioning. That doesn’t mean there’s nothing to gain in this one, which is why head coach DeMeco Ryans wants everyone ready to play against the AFC South rival.

Houston has struggled offensively in recent weeks, with a 31-2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 still looming over their heads. This week, they’ll look to get that offense on track and thankfully, the injury report isn’t awful on that side of the ball.

The same can’t be said for defense with two big tackles out.

Tennessee has it much worse though, with eight players ruled out. That includes running back Tyjae Spears, which could leave them in trouble with Tony Pollard questionable. That said, let’s dive in and check out the injury report for Week 18.

Houston Texans injury report

Here’s a look at the Texans final regular season injury report, courtesy of their official website.

OUT:

Shaq Mason, G, Knee

Denico Autry, DT, Knee

Foley Fatukasi, DT, Ankle

Jeff Okudah, CB, Concussion

QUESTIONABLE:

Christian Harris, LB, Ankle

Jamal Hill, LB, Hamstring

Tennessee Titans injury report

OUT:

Tyjae Spears, RB, Concussion

Colton Dowell, WR, Knee

Tyler Boyd, WR, Foot

Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Shoulder

Nick Folk, K, Abdomen

Arden Key, LB, Hand

Otis Reese, LB, Ankle

Amani Hooker, S, Shoulder

QUESTIONABLE:

Tony Pollard, RB, Ankle

Chig Okonkwo, TE, Abdomen

