Texans vs Titans injury report: Houston thin on the defensive line in Week 18

The Houston Texans will face the Tennessee Titans on the road in Week 18 to close out the season.
Houston has the No. 4 seed secured, leaving nothing on the line for them when it comes to playoff positioning. That doesn’t mean there’s nothing to gain in this one, which is why head coach DeMeco Ryans wants everyone ready to play against the AFC South rival.
Houston has struggled offensively in recent weeks, with a 31-2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 still looming over their heads. This week, they’ll look to get that offense on track and thankfully, the injury report isn’t awful on that side of the ball.
The same can’t be said for defense with two big tackles out.
Tennessee has it much worse though, with eight players ruled out. That includes running back Tyjae Spears, which could leave them in trouble with Tony Pollard questionable. That said, let’s dive in and check out the injury report for Week 18.
Houston Texans injury report
Here’s a look at the Texans final regular season injury report, courtesy of their official website.
OUT:
Shaq Mason, G, Knee
Denico Autry, DT, Knee
Foley Fatukasi, DT, Ankle
Jeff Okudah, CB, Concussion
QUESTIONABLE:
Christian Harris, LB, Ankle
Jamal Hill, LB, Hamstring
Tennessee Titans injury report
OUT:
Tyjae Spears, RB, Concussion
Colton Dowell, WR, Knee
Tyler Boyd, WR, Foot
Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Shoulder
Nick Folk, K, Abdomen
Arden Key, LB, Hand
Otis Reese, LB, Ankle
Amani Hooker, S, Shoulder
QUESTIONABLE:
Tony Pollard, RB, Ankle
Chig Okonkwo, TE, Abdomen