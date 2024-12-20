How to watch Texans vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 16 with & without cable

Another measuring stick game for the Houston Texans is on the schedule this weekend as they head to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

Mahomes is hobbled by an ankle injury, which has the Texans ready to get after him, but they shouldn't expect this one to be easy. The three-time Super Bowl winner has proven he can fight through the pain and win.

Houston, who has struggled at times this season, can prove they're legitimate contenders if they can secure a win this Saturday. C.J. Stroud, who has taken some heat during his sophomore campaign, can use a strong outing as well — especially with the extra eyes on them this weekend.

With that said, here's all the details you need to catch the action.

Texans vs. Chiefs game details

Date: Saturday, December 21

Saturday, December 21 Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO Kickoff Time: 12:00 pm CT

How to watch Texans vs. Chiefs on TV

The past couple of games have been short on viewership for Houston, with the network only showing them regionally. That won't be the case this weekend with the Texans and Chiefs playing on Saturday. They're going to be the only game in the early window and it will be available on NBC and Peacock.

How to stream Texans vs. Chiefs

Typically, you can tune in to NFL Sunday Ticket, with prices starting at $479 for the full season, for any game. This week, however, the Texans are going to be the primary game on NBC, which also means you can stream the game on Peacock.

You can also see a live stream of the game on Fubo.

If you live outside the United States or China, you can watch every live game on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.