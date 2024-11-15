Texans 3-round mock draft: Houston trades down, replaces Stefon Diggs
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans have built a strong roster with GM Nick Caserio putting in the work in the draft as well as free agency. With the salary cap getting tighter, there will need to be more of a focus on the draft, which is why there's a trade-down in our latest 3-round mock draft.
Houston is currently looking at pick No. 20 according to PFF but they drop down nine spots in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.
They remain in the top 30 but also land the 74th overall selection. This is a similar value the Dallas Cowboys landed in 2023, when they moved from No. 24 to No. 29 and landed the 73rd overall pick from the Detroit Lions.
Mock draft courtesy of PFF's Mock Draft Simulator.
Round 1, Pick 29 (from Philadelphia): Billy Bowman, Jr., S, Oklahoma
Houston likes what they've seen from Calen Bullock, the 78th overall pick from USC. The rookie already has four picks in 10 games. Paired with Jalen Pitre, the Texans have two capable safeties.
However, their defense works best with three starting-caliber safeties. With Pitre moving to the slot often, the Texans bring in Billy Bowman, Jr. from Oklahoma who will be on the field often as a rookie. Bowman isn't the biggest safety at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds but he's not afraid to get physical.
He's also a ball hawk, which he proved by recording six picks in 2023 — three of which he returned for a touchdown.
Round 2, Pick 52: Luke Kandra, G, Cincinnati
With Kenyon Green on the IR, the Texans shuffled their offensive line and the results were promising in Week 10. Still, they need more talent at guard, which is where Luke Kandra comes in.
The Cincinnati product is a capable run blocker but is muche better in pass protection. He's given up just five sacks over the past three years, with one coming in 2024. C.J. Stroud needs better protection in the pocket and Kandra brings that.
Round 3, Pick 74 (from Philadelphia): Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
Stefon Diggs tore his ACL in Week 8, prematurely ending his first season with Houston. He might not return in 2025 since he's set for free agency but the Texans land a potential replacement in Jalen Royals from Utah State.
Listed at 6-foot-0 and 205 pounds, Royals looks the part of an NFL receiver but isn't getting the attention he deserves. That should change once he plays in the Senior Bowl and people see how easily he gets downfield.
It wouldn't hurt if he turned in a couple of one-handed grabs like the one he had against Utah this season.
Houston finally saw John Metchie take his game to a new level but they need to keep adding talent to the receiving corps. Royals offers plenty of talent and proves to be well worth sliding down in Round 1.
Round 3, Pick 84: Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M
With their second pick in Round 3, the Texans add Shemar Turner from Texas A&M. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Turner is built to be an interior pass rusher. He's proven he can handle that role as well, racking up six sacks in 2023.
As good as he's been in that department, he's proven to be just as stout against the run. Turner had 17 tackles for a loss entering the season and already added six more in nine games.
Houston's defensive line is impressive with Will Anderson, Jr., Danielle Hunter, and Denico Autry. Adding Turner gives them another weapon who can help them improve their run defense.