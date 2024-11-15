Texans 3-round mock draft: Houston trades down, replaces Stefon Diggs

🚨BREAKING🚨 - DT Shemar Turner is returning to Texas A&M for his senior season instead of leaving for the NFL!



Turner has 79 tackles, 17 TFL’s, and 8 sacks in 30 games played so far at Texas A&M🔥



A&M gets back a key piece of their defense for the 2024 season! pic.twitter.com/JpFJzhnkYe