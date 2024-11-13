Will Nico Collins play for Houston Texans in Week 11 vs. Dallas Cowboys?
By Randy Gurzi
A hamstring injury suffered on a 67-yard touchdown pass in Week 5 sent Nico Collins to the IR. The Houston Texans activated him ahead of their Week 10 showdown with the Detroit Lions, and he returned to practice on a limited basis by the end of the week.
Collins made progress but the team wasn't ready to cut him loose on Sunday. Now with an extra day of rest, since they play on Monday Night Football, the feeling is more optimistic.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans said Collins is going to practice this week and there are reports that the team expects him to suit up against the Dallas Cowboys.
When Collins went down, the Texans turned to Stefon Diggs as their No. 1 target. That plan changed when Diggs tore his ACL in their win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. Tank Dell was then their primary receiver, and he had a big outing in Week 9 with 126 yards.
In Week 10, Dell was held in check but John Metchie III had the best performance of his career. Even with that being the case, the aerial attack wasn't nearly as dangerous as it was when Collins was on the field.
The good news with him set to return is the fact that Dell and Metchie have found their rhythm. It' not the same explosion they hoped for when adding Diggs in the offseason but it gives C.J.Stroud a respectable set f pass-catchers to work with.