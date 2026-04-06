Texans face decision to extend game-breaker in WR Tank Dell amid injury history

The impending return of explosive Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell has been a hot topic for some time amongst fans and local media. The sentiments have ranged from overflows of excitement , to cautious optimism, to outright pessimism.

Much of the negative perception stems from the fact that Dell will be returning for a second time in a three-year span from a catastrophic injury that cost him the remainder of each of his first two seasons in the NFL.

In 2023, multiple big-bodied NFL’ers fell on Dell’s lower body near the goal line in week 13 against the Denver Broncos, causing a fractured fibula. In 2024, fellow wide receiver Jared Wayne fell into Dell’s knee in week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs, which led to Dell suffering ACL, MCL and LCL tears. As a result, Dell has only played in 25 out of 57 total games (including postseason play), which amounts to about 44% attendance.

Thus, it’s perfectly reasonable for some to have their reservations about Dell’s viability upon his return. However, the major injuries notwithstanding, fans still remember how prolific Dell was as a weapon in the passing attack. His playmaking ability was instrumental to Houston’s immediate turnaround in 2023. It gave quarterback C.J. Stroud an electric route runner and game-breaker who would ideally grow with the Texans’ young offensive core for years to come.

Texans getting a game-breaker back in WR Tank Dell

Before his first major injury, Dell was on his way to re-writing the record books in Houston as a rookie. Up until week 13 of that season, Dell had already accumulated 47 receptions (75 targets) for 709 yards (15.1 average) and seven touchdowns. His seven scores in a season was already the rookie franchise record (still is), and his 709 yards landed him third all-time in rookie yardage in a season behind DeAndre Hopkins (802) and franchise legend and NFL Hall of Famer Andre Johnson (976). Dell could’ve laid claim to historical dominance had he stayed healthy.

After an eight-reception, 149-yard and one touchdown benchmark performance against the Arizona Cardinals in week 11 of that year, then Toro Times contributor Loyal Ricks Jr. said this about Dell,

“Houston's third-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft is becoming one of C.J. Stroud's favorite targets. He's made the most of his reps and is a problem for opposing defenses. It's clear, Tank Dell is becoming a household name. His big play ability helps the Texans expand the field- resulting in more points.”

He had what some considered a ‘down-year’ in 2024, finishing with 51 receptions (career-high), 667 yards (13.1 average) and three touchdowns in 14 games played. However, one has to consider the huge addition of wide receiver Stefon Diggs as a reason for the dip in Dell’s overall production. In short, the amount of touches from year one to year two were just not as available (along with offensive line issues and defenses adjusting to the offensive scheme of former offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik).

He looked like he was rounding back into form in week 16 against the Chiefs (six catches, 98 yards, one touchdown by the third quarter), but the aforementioned catastrophic knee injury snuffed out the rest of his campaign.

Now, not only is Dell on his way back to the field, but the question of whether or not the Texans should consider giving him an extension in spite of his recent history has taken center stage.

Texans face a decision of extending Tank Dell to beyond 2026

On this morning’s broadcast of SportsRadio 610’s “Payne and Pendegast”, Dell’s contract situation came up as part of what the Texans could still be deliberating as the regular season slowly creeps into focus. Dell will be playing on the final year of his rookie contract in 2026, which leaves the team with a decision to make on how to properly navigate both short-term and long-term interests present in this circumstance. They referenced tight end Brevin Jordan’s receiving of a one-year extension in spite of injury concerns as being a possible template for what general manager Nick Caserio could offer Dell.

While Jordan has shown flashes of being a productive piece in the receiving core, Dell has shown the capability of being one of the most impactful players in all of football when he’s available. If Houston deemed it important enough to secure Jordan for another opportunity to be a difference maker with the team, Dell should seem like a ‘shoe-in’ of a proposition. If he tears up the league in a Comeback Player of the Year-like season, they could face losing him for nothing in the open market if they don't.

The only questions would be:

1. Does Houston still think highly enough of Dell to commit to him past 2026?

2. How much commitment is Dell’s camp going to look for in any upcoming negotiations?

It will be a fascinating moment if and when it does come, but here’s hoping that the Texans recognize how invaluable Dell has been for the organization as a leader both on and off the field, and how much he means as a representation of the heartbeat of the fanbase.