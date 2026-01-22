Tank Dell's 2026 return could provide the jolt that the Houston Texans offense needs

The last time we saw Tank Dell in a Houston Texans uniform was back in December 2024, when the second-year receiver was being carted off the field after suffering one of the most gruesome knee injuries you'll ever see on the gridiron. Even more devastating than the injury itself was the fact that it happened to Dell, a beloved member of the Texans organization whose rookie year concluded with a season-ending fibula fracture.

Having to overcome a dislocated knee and multiple torn ligaments meant that it was highly unlikely that Tank Dell would be able to return to action for the 2025 season. And although there was intermittent chatter that Dell could come back late in the season, that speculation always felt equally hopeful and reckless.

But now with the 2025 season in the books, it's time to turn the page to 2026, and although the start of the next NFL season is still nearly nine full months away, it's not too soon to begin thinking about Tank Dell's return and what it means for Houston's offense. This is especially true since Texans general manager Nick Caserio has already begun discussing Dell's readiness as it relates to Houston's offseason program.

“Tank is doing awesome,” Nick Caserio told reporters on Wednesday. “He’s been in the building every day. As a matter of fact, he’s here today. He’s got a great attitude. We would anticipate him being ready for the start of the offseason program. He’s in great spirits. He’s got a great attitude. Good player. I’m sure he’s excited. He can’t wait to get started. I saw him yesterday and he had a big smile on his face basically like, ‘Now it’s time, because we’re focused on 2026.’”

"I would anticipate him being available for the offseason and then really April, May and June we’ll probably have a better idea. Once you get on the field you probably have a better visual representation of what that looks like. If you clear that hurdle, then training camp is more of like, ‘Okay, what does this actually look like?’ Caserio continued. "Knowing Tank, he’s probably cautiously optimistic that he’s going to be able to go out there and be Tank Dell. I think everybody is hoping that’s the case, but you never know."

By the time the 2026 NFL season begins, it will have been over 600 days since Tank Dell last played in a regular season NFL game. And even if his return yields so-so results, it will be a victory for both Dell and the Texans whenever he does return to action. And whether he re-emerges as one of CJ Stroud's preferred targets, it's a certainty that Stroud will be excited to see one of his closest teammates back doing what he loves.

“Tank is a brother of mine, somebody who’s like blood to me. To see what he’s gone through the last two years has been heartbreaking and he’s been through a lot. But I know he’s grown a lot as a person and as a young man," Stroud said of Dell, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. “I think for him too, being here every day putting in the work and putting his best foot forward in some situations that were out of his control, I think is amazing to see him do that. So, I’m super proud of him and I can’t wait to get him on the field. You all know the connection we have.”

In case you need a reminder, Tank Dell and CJ Stroud had instant chemistry upon their arrival in Houston during the 2023 offseason. In just 11 games as a rookie, Dell caught 47 passes for 709 yards and 7 touchdowns. Then in year two, Dell was nearly as productive despite returning from a season-ending injury, catching 51 passes for 667 yards and 3 scores.