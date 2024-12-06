Texans extend backup who suffered season-ending injury in Week 2
By Randy Gurzi
Coming out of Miami in 2020, Brevin Jordan was seen as a high-ceiling prospect. He recorded 105 receptions for 1,358 yards with 13 touchdowns in 31 games. This was enough for the Houston Texans to bring him in as a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Jordan showed promise throughout his first three seasons in the NFL, entering a contract year with 51 receptions for 525 yards and five touchdowns. Houston hoped he would take another step forward in 2024 as a pass-catcher but that didn't happen.
An ACL tear ended Jordan's campaign in Week 2, leaving him with seven yards on two receptions for the season. The good news is that Jordan will run it back in 2025 with Houston. According to Ian Rapoport, the tight end signed a one-year extension during the team's bye week.
This move is a win for both parties. It allows Jordan an opportunity to get healthy with the franchise he's comfortable playing for, then have a do-over on his contract year. Houston will keep their tight end corps strong as well, while getting a motivated player in 2025.
Dalton Schultz and Cade Stover join Jordan on the Houston roster at tight end. Schultz is their No. 1 option, although his production hasn't been his norm this season. Stover is a former teammate of QB C.J. Stroud from Ohio State and has 14 receptions for 132 yards with one touchdown in 13 games.
With Jordan out, they've spent most of the season with two active TEs on game day. That changed in Week 13 when they elevated Irv Smith, Jr. from the practice squad.