Jarrion Jones has nothing to say to DeMeco Ryans following controversial comments
DeMeco Ryans' comments that he made earlier in the week have not gone over well. That shouldn't be surprising considering that Ryans, while trying to do the right thing by standing up for his player, insinuated that Azeez Al-Shaair's hard hit on Trevor Lawrence during Week 13's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was Lawrence's fault.
Not only did Ryans blame Lawrence for the hit, but he threw gasoline on the fire by then saying that the Jaguars players overreacted and shouldn't have started the brawl. I know Texans fans love Ryans but this wasn't a good look for the head coach. I get defending your player but considering Al-Shaair has previous dirty plays on his résumé, blaming this on Lawrence is a bad take.
Jarrian Jones, the Jaguars cornerback who was ejected for his role in the brawl, was recently asked about the situation and said he doesn't regret sticking up for his guys. Jones was also asked about Ryans' comments and his response was simply, "I don't even wanna talk about that guy."
Fair.
Jarrian Jones doesn't want to talk about DeMeco Ryans
It's not hard to blame Jones here. He watched his quarterback get laid out by a player with repeated dirty plays and cheap shots and then stood up for his quarterback along with the rest of the team. If roles were reversed and C.J. Stroud had taken a cheap shot from one of the Jaguars defenders, I doubt Ryans would have this same opinion.
Normally I'd commend Ryans for sticking up for his player but this wasn't the time to do that. If it was a first-time thing, then sure but that's not the case here. He punched Bears running back Roschon Johnson earlier in the season and hit Titans running back Tony Pollard out of bounds more recently so it's not as though Al-Shaair shouldn't inherit the blame here. He even has a three-game suspension to prove his lack of innocence in the situation.
Jones' comments shouldn't surprise anyone. He stood up for his quarterback and then Ryans accused him of overreacting so the fact that he's in no mood to discuss the Texans head coach doesn't come as a shock. In fact, it's to be expected and deservedly so.