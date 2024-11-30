Texans activate pass-catching tight end ahead of Week 13 game vs Jaguars
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans have three tight ends who can contribute in the passing game — Dalton Schultz, Brevin Jordan, and rookie Cade Stover. Unfortunately, they've only had all three available for two games.
Jordan tore his ACL in Week 2 and was sent to the IR. Since then, they've typically gone into their games with Schultz and Stover. The rookie caught his first career touchdown last week against the Tennessee Titans, which is the only score from a tight end this year for Houston.
Schultz, who was signed a three-year, $36 million extension this offseason, isn't having his normal campaign. The veteran tight end has 36 receptions for 363 yards with no touchdowns.
Perhaps looking for a spark, the Texans elevated Irv Smith, Jr. to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Following an impressive campaign for Alabama in 2018, Smith was selected at No. 50 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He flashed his potential with seven touchdowns and 676 in his first two seasons before injuries slowed him down.
Smith missed the 2021 season due to a torn meniscus and then went onto the IR in 2022 when he injured his ankle. He was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023 and started six games while appearing in 12. His numbers were modest, posting 115 yards and a touchdown on 18 receptions.
This year, he attempted to make the Kansas City Chiefs roster but was released in August. He's been on the Texans practice squad since Sept. 17 but has yet to make an appearance.