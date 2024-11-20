Dalton Schultz got the last laugh after Texans defeated his old team
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys have faced one another seven times in the regular season. The series is now 4-3 in favor of Dallas, but the Texans just secured their largest margin of victory over the Cowboys.
On Monday Night Football in Week 11, the in-state rivalry game took place in AT&T Stadium. Houston fans took over the crowd and the Texans won easily, 34-10.
After the game, Houston's social media team scored another win. They posted a picture of AT&T Stadium with two pieces of falling sheet metal shaped like an L. That was obviously in reference to the metal that was falling from the roof in Jerry World. The social team wasn't alone in making fun of Dallas, with Dalton Schultz posting a short video picking on his former team.
Schultz is seen pouring milk into two cups of coffe to reveal the message — "The Houston Texans are the best team in Texas!”
Before the game, Dallas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown boldly said the Cowboys still run Texas. Schultz, who spent five seasons playing for America's Team, had the last laugh with his response.
The veteran tight end is in his second season with the Texans and has 343 yards on 34 receptions but has yet to score a touchdown. He's not putting up the same numbers he did during 2023 when he had 635 yards and five touchdowns on 59 catches.
Houston initially signed Schultz to a one-year deal worth $9 million. He was rewarded for his work with a $36 million extension over three years ahead of the 2024 campaign.