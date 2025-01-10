Texans Derek Stingley Jr. named to 2024 AP First-Team All-Pro Defense

Derek Stingley Jr. put together a sensational season for the Houston Texans in 2024.

The 2022 first-round pick from LSU recorded 54 tackles, 18 pass defenses, and five interceptions on the year. For his efforts, he was one of four Texans named to the Pro Bowl.

Beyond the numbers, he was praised by his head coach, DeMeco Ryans, who says his ability to follow the opposing team's No. 1 receiver allows them to play aggressive defense. That helped them record 49 sacks as a team. Although Stingley says it's the other way around as he praised the defensive line for setting the tone and helping the secondary.

Of course, it all works in unison, but Stingley has been phenomenal since being selected by Houston. Now, he's been rewarded for his work by being named to the 2024 AP First-Team All-Pro Defense

This is the first time Stingley earned the honor and he's just the first Texans player since 2019 to make the First-Team All-Pro. DeAndre Hopkins was the one to make it for them that season.

Stingley and the Texans are set to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, January 11 in the AFC Wild Card Round. They're hosting the game but come in as underdogs, something that Stingley isn't too concerned about — although he did say his team will have a tough matchup with Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston running routes for Justin Herbert.

We know he will be up to the task, however, after proving to be one of the best defenders in the NFL.

More Texans news and analysis