Could the Houston Texans use Derek Stingley Jr. as a wide receiver?
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans used the third pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to bring in LSU cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. Now in his third season in the league, Stingley has developed into one of the more trustworthy defensive backs in the NFL.
He's been so consistent that head coach DeMeco Ryans credits him with for the team's ability to confidently blitz the opposing quarterback.
While breaking down film from an early-season win over the Chicago Bears with Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, Ryans said Stingley has gotten "better and better" this year. He said he puts himself in a position where he can play the ball — then added that he wanted to get him reps at wide receiver since he "probably has the best hands on our team."
Considering they have Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, and Dalton Schultz, this is quite the compliment from Ryans. Stingley has shown an ability to haul the pass in, getting seven picks in his career. Five of those were in 2023.
This year, Stingley has one interception, but has broken up nine passes.
Would the Texans really use Stingley at WR?
Ryans made the comment with a laugh and while it would be fun to see No. 24 take snaps on offense, that's not likely something we'll see anytime soon.
Houston has several wideouts they trust, so the last thing they need to do is risk their best defensive back — especially with all the injuries they've dealt with this year.
Still, it's fun to think about.