Derek Stingley, Jr. leads the way as Texans boast 4 Pro Bowlers

The Houston Texans are winners of the AFC South for the second year in a row. They're locked in as the No. 4 seed in the playoffs, meaning they will host whoever winds up as the fifth seed.

There's not much to play for in Week 18, but DeMeco Ryans believes the starters need to play. It's probably the best strategy, given that they just had their bye in Week 14. Shaking off last week's poor offensive outing is more important than getting a week of rest.

Houston has the talent to win if it can get back on track. That was proven when four of their players were named to the Pro Bowl on Thursday, with Derek Stingley Jr., Nico Collins, Laremy Tunsil, and Joe Mixon all earning the honors.

The boys are headed to the Pro Bowl Games🫡 pic.twitter.com/RKrGRI4Yzq — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 2, 2025

Let's take a look at each player, beginning with their defensive star.

Derek Stingley Jr., CB

Derek Stingley Jr. will be a starter for the AFC after proving to be one of the top corners in the NFL. He has five picks and 18 pass defenses in 16 games. With one week to go, he could set a new personal record for interceptions with one more.

Nico Collins, WR

Another first-time Pro Bowler, Nico Collins might have threatened for the receiving yardage title had he not suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5. Even with five missed games, he enters Week 18 with 63 receptions for 968 yards and six touchdowns. He's proven to be worth every cent he earned in his offseason extension.

Laremy Tunsil, OT

This is the fifth appearance for Laremy Tunsil. He's been one of the few bright spots on a struggling offensive line and has excelled in pass protection.

Joe Mixon, RB

Oddly enough, this is just the second time Joe Mixon is going to be a Pro Bowler. He has 993 yards on the ground and 304 through the air with 12 total touchdowns. Mixon missed three games with a high ankle sprain and should still pass the 1,000-yard mark with ease.

More Texans news and analysis