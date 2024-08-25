Has Cam Akers done enough to earn a roster spot?
When the Houston Texans signed Cam Akers at the beginning of training camp, nobody thought he’d have a serious chance to make the roster. For a running back position that already brought in Joe Mixon and Jawhar Jordan, with Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale returning, there wasn’t expected to be room for Akers to win a job. However, he had other ideas.
Akers had a very productive preseason, rushing for 112 yards on 24 carries, along with eight receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown. While Akers had a good three games, will it be enough to win a spot on the 53-man roster as cuts come in on Tuesday?
Akers has had an up-and-down career to date, rushing for 625 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie, and another 786 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022. Akers has also been cursed with the injury bug, tearing his Achilles twice since his rookie campaign in 2020. However, he hasn’t let his two severe injuries affect his career.
“I feel good,” Akers said via Aaron Wilson. “I feel like I showed people I’m still who I am. I haven’t lost a step and we’ll just see how it goes.” Akers feels good about where he’s at following his 2023 injury, and he sure looks healthy. Akers has been running without any issues, and it’s showing in the pass, and run games.
The Texans have to feel good about where their running back room stands just days before roster cuts roll in. And if they’ve learned anything from these three preseason games, it’s that their run game will be one of the best in the league. In a backfield with Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce ahead of Akers, it’s hard to say what his role will look like.
Whether they view him ahead of Dameon Pierce, who hasn’t played well since the beginning of last year, as Pierce's backup early on, or even as a trade candidate, one thing is clear. Cam Akers can still play football at a good level.
The Texans would be wise to keep him around in case Dameon Pierce’s slump continues into the season. For the first time in a long time, Akers showed flashes of his college days at FSU, and a little bit with the Los Angeles Rams.
He’s looking like his old self again, and the Texans are the beneficiary of it. Akers is on a very affordable contract, as he signed a one-year/$1.1M contract that has no guarantees built in, according to Spotrac. Whatever the Texans can get out of Akers in 2024, his contract is going to look like a steal when it’s all said and done.