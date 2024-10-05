Week 5 injury report: Texans ground game in trouble against Bills
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans are looking to improve to win No. 4 on the year as they host the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL Season. It won't be an easy game but it could be a pivotal one later in the year.
Both teams are 3-1 and are expected to be in the playoffs this year. A win over another contender would not only solidify the Texans as a threat but it could pay off in the form of a tiebreaker when playoff seeding comes into the fold down the stretch.
Houston has to feel good about their chances but they do have one major concern — the ground game. With Joe Mixon already out, they might have to turn to Cam Akers as the lead back once again since Dameon Pierce is still listed as questionable.
The Texans aren't the only ones hurting as the Bills will be without Ed Oliver on defense and Khalil Shakir on offense. Below is a full look at the injury report for this weekend.
Texans injury report:
The Texans have listed three players out, with six more getting hit with the questionable label. Here is the full report courtesy of their official team website.
OUT:
Derek Barnett, DE, Shoulder
Jerry Hughes, DE, Shoulder
Joe Mixon, RB, Ankle
QUESTIONABLE:
Dameon Pierce, RB, Hamstring
Jake Hansen, LB, Back
Kurt Hinish, DT, Calf
Dylan Horton, DE, Illness
Robert Woods, WR, Foot
Tytus Howard, T, Hamstring
Bills injury report
Buffalo has just two players listed as questionable but they will be without four players, two of which are key starters.
OUT:
Ed Oliver, DT, Hamstring
Khalil Shakir, WR, Ankle
Austin Johnson, DT, Oblique
Taylor Rapp, S, Concussion
QUESTIONABLE:
Taron Johnson, CB, Forearm
Terrel Bernard, LB, Pectoral