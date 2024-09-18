Latest Joe Mixon update doesn't bode well for Texans in Week 3
By Ryan Heckman
The Houston Texans' Week 3 victory over the Chicago Bears in prime time came with a cost and a bit of controversy.
On Sunday Night Football, the Texans were able to come away with a gritty win over the Bears, although they were unable to escape unscathed. Running back Joe Mixon left the game in the third quarter due to being tackled by Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards in a controversial manner.
Over the offseason, the NFL agreed to ban what is deemed the "hip drop tackle," which is exactly how Edwards brought Mixon to the ground. In doing so, Mixon's ankle was rolled up on and looked pretty nasty at first.
However, a little while later, Mixon was seen still in pads and warming up on the sideline. It appeared as though he avoided a serious injury, at the very least.
Fast forward to his MRI results, and that's exactly the news Mixon received. He did, indeed, avoid a serious injury. However, one NFL insider believes Mixon could still end up missing some time.
ESPN's Dan Graziano recently chimed in on the situation.
"He might end up having to sit out a game or more," Graziano wrote.
More Texans news:
Now, Graziano isn't a doctor, of course. But he's been around the league for quite some time, and his assessment seems reasonable. If Mixon ends up sitting out, that puts the Texans dangerously thin at the position. With Dameon Pierce already out due to injury, the Texans would be down to just two running backs on the active roster.
Joe Mixon's injury could give Cam Akers the chance at a revenge game vs. the Vikings
Fans might forget, but Cam Akers spent six games with the Vikings last year, whom the Texans are set to face in Week 3. It wasn't a lont stint, by any means, but Akers will still have an opportunity to play against some familiar faces.
In limited action thus far, Akers has averaged a healthy 4.6 yards per carry on seven totes for the Texans. He also looked pretty good in the preseason and as though he's not yet done in the NFL.
For a guy who has the pedigree of being a former second-round pick in 2020 and has yet to fully pan out, Akers is obviously still motivated to make something of his professional career.
Behind Akers, the Texans will also have the likes of Dare Ogunbowale and, if Mixon is out, they'll likely bring up J.J. Taylor from the practice squad.