Texans Analyst believes that training camp could decide the fate of these 5 players

Houston Texans Analyst, and host of Chat Sports' "Texans Today", Jeremy Chuggs gave his insight on five players who he thinks are most in jeopardy of missing out on a roster spot ahead of training camp in July. The five players were:

WR Lewis Bond (rookie)

TE Cade Stover (third-year)

IOL Jarrett Patterson (fourth-year)

S M.J. Stewart (fifth-year Texan, ninth-year total)

CB Tremon Smith (fourth-year Texan, ninth-year total)

He cited each players' specific set of challenges that could hinder their chances at making Houston's 53-man roster. With that in mind, let's rank these "bubble players" in order of most likeliest to least likeliest to make the final cut.

1) WR, Lewis Bond (Most Likely to remain)

Chugg's major questions for Bond:

How many wide receivers will Houston keep on the 53-man roster?

Will he be able to contribute to special teams as WR6?

Starting off with my personal pick for a late-round "breakout" option in Houston, Bond was identified by Chuggs as a player who might draw the short end of the stick due to a highly-competitive wide receiver room.

Coming in, Bond has to contend with a group that already includes Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel and Xavier Hutchinson at a minimum. Then, Bond also has to face the return of another explosive playmaker in Tank Dell.

However, Bond's years of experience in Bill O'Brien's offense at Boston College gives him a learning advantage when trying to absorb the new playbook belonging to Patriots-offshooting offensive coordinator Nick Caley. That, and every other report out of OTA's and training camp have painted a picture of Bond being a consistently productive piece in the passing attack. I think Bond has the best chance to make the 53-man roster outright.

2) CB Tremon Smith (second-best odds to remain)



Chugg's main question regarding Smith not making the roster:

"Will he beat out the younger players on the squad?"

Chuggs mentioned the combined potential of second-year cornerback Jaylin Smith and 2025 undrafted free agent Alijah Huzzie as being one of the main reasons for why Smith should be concerned for roster security.

It's understandable, as neither Smith nor Huzzie were able to truly demonstrate their talents to the team last season due to each player having sustained sever injuries that limited their rookie campaigns. Factoring this in, it might be a case of allowing the youth movement to flourish while Smith will have to take a back seat and wait for his next opportunity.

However, veteran leadership and savvy playmaking matters, as Smith has been a steady hand for Houston since his arrival from the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, and his return from the Denver Broncos last season. Additionally, Smith's status as an "Ironman" can't be undersold, as he's played all 17 games in the regular season for the last five years in a row. With those factors in mind, I could see a scenario where Smith's versatility (as an impact special teamer), steadiness and dependability win the day when the coaching staff has to make final decisions on the roster.

3) S, M.J. Stewart (right in the middle)

Chugg's main reason for Stewart not making the roster:

"Last season, the Texans only kept eight defensive backs on the initial 53-man roster. If it's the same this year, there will be cuts."

Having just been re-signed to a one-year deal to remain in Houston, I think that Stewart has the third-best odds to make the final depth chart once the August 30th roster deadline arrives.

He's been a key depth option for the team since his arrival from the Cleveland Browns in 2022. Either that, or he's stepped up to the plate as a spot-starter whenever needed. Even though he's in the same room as a Pro Bowler in Calen Bullock and a Super Bowl champion in Reed Blankenship, inexperienced prospects like Kamari Ramsey and Jaylen Reed would make it more likely that a veteran name would get the nod in order to maintain a specific level of performance and self-awareness in the defense.



That, and the safety position has been ravaged by injuries and off-the-field issues since 2023. Thus, some starting reps would come available as a result. Therefore, I think Stewart has a pretty decent shot behind Bond and Smith of overcoming "bubble" status.

4) TE Cade Stover (second-lowest odds)

Chuggs' two main players who are competing with Stover for a roster spot:

RB British Brooks, due to both vying for reps at the fullback position

TE Brevin Jordan, with him progressing from his multiple season-ending injuries

Going into year three at the NFL level, Stover's injuries and ineffective on-field contributions have clouded what his immediate future could look like in a Texans uniform. With teammate and position mate in Jordan having missed all last season with a torn ACL, Stover had a chance to really cement himself as the second-best tight end option on the team. Unfortunately, it didn't come to fruition.

With career totals of only 27 receptions, 209 receiving yards and one touchdown, Stover's chances in Houston look dimmer with every new prospect allowed into Reliant Stadium. He's thrown himself a bit of a lifeline by being willing to shift over to fullback if needed, but there are still hurdles to clear for him to remain on the team long-term. With a room featuring Dalton Schultz, Jordan, newcomer Foster Moreau and a rookie addition in Marlin Kelin, along with Brooks already showing a strength at the fullback spot, Stover has his work cut out for him if he want to stay in Houston.

Ultimately, Stover has to demonstrate that his brand of football will be a net positive for a Texans franchise looking to make its first Super Bowl trip in team history in 2026. That, and he needs to show that he can avoid major injuries along the way.

5) IOL Jarrett Patterson (Virtually out of the door)

Chugg's take on Patterson's value as a Texans trade piece:

"The Texans will be shopping him throughout the offseason for any teams that have no center depth or have injuries occur."

In what's become an increasingly passed around train of thought regarding the fourth-year Texan, Patterson's long-term fit in Houston seems about as good as done according to Chuggs.

With veteran newcomers like Evan Brown and Wyatt Teller having joined the squad, along with rookie prospects in Keylan Rutledge and Febechi Nwaiwu being prioritized, Patterson virtually has nowhere to be put on what has become a gridlocked offensive line unit.

The fact that Patterson has managed this long in Houston is a testament to the hard work and dependabiliy that he's had to maintain to remain valuable to the organization. However, it looks like its time for both parties to go seperate way, and thus his place as the most likeliest of candidates to see his time in Houston come to an end in 2026.