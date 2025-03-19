Houston Texans find their new left tackle in former rival

During the first week of NFL free agency, the Houston Texans traded Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders. They decided to overhaul the entire line, which left them without a starter on the blindside.

That's no longer the case after they came to terms with a former divisional rival on Wednesday.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Texans have signed Cam Robinson to a one-year deal.

The Texans are signing OT Cam Robinson, per @Schultz_Report



A former standout at Alabama, Robinson was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent seven and a half years with the Jags before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings in 2024.

Robinson missed eight games the prior season but suited up for 17 last year between the two franchises. He also reamined a steady pass protector, but isn't the long-term answer for Houston.

Houston Texans could still use a LT in the 2025 NFL Draft

Robinson has a respectable pass protection grade but surrendered seven sacks and 52 pressures in 2024. Tunsil, on the other hand, had just two sacks and 19 pressures in pass protection.

This is definitely a downgrade from their previous starter, but with a one-year deal, he's likely a bridge player. That means the Texans could still go for a left tackle in the upcoming NFL Draft, with Josh Simmons continuing to be a possibility.

In fact, the presence of Robinson makes that an easier selection for Houston.

The lone knock on Simmons is his knee injury, which was suffered in October. If he's not ready by Week 1, the Texans can be patient with Robinson now on the roster.

