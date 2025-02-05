Texans add game-chaning wideout in 7-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Houston Texans wrapped up their search for a new offensive coordinator, deciding to bring in Nick Caley.

A former assistant with the Los Angeles Rams, Caley is known for his ability to open up the passing game. That's going to be huge for the Texans, who saw their offense struggle down the stretch.

Of course, Caley will need to re-tool the receiving corps, especially if they cannot afford Stefon Diggs. That's why they target a pass-catcher with their first selection in this 7-round mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 25: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The hero of the Peach Bowl, Matthew Golden put the Texas Longhorns on his back as they knocked off Arizona State in the College Football Playoffs. Golden broke out in 2024 after transferring from Houston, putting up 987 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Texans might need to replace Diggs and they don't know when Tank Dell will be back either. Adding Golden gives them a legit WR2 to work with Nico Collins and will give them a triple threat when Dell returns.

Round 2, Pick 57: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

Donovan Jackson stood out as a left tackle this season but spent most of his career as a left guard. That's where Houston would benefit most as they land the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder in Round 2.

Round 3, Pick 89: RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

Joe Mixon was awesome in 2024 but the Texans were guilty of over-utilizing him. To prevent wearing him down in 2025, they add RJ Harvey from UCF. An explosive play-maker, Harvey should be able to earn the coaching staff's trust, something Dameon Pierce clearly hasn't done.

A UCF Legend is Born



A UCF Legend is Born

The only real concern is whether Harvey will last this long after his showing at the Senior Bowl. If he does, this could wind up being a steal.

Round 4, Pick 125: JJ Pegues, DT, Ole Miss

At 6-foot-2 and 325 pounds, JJ Pegues is a run-stuffing defensive tackle who could work his way into the rotation quickly. He won't make many highlight-reel plays, but Pegues gives them something they need more of — someone to do the dirty work.

Round 5, Pick 167: Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota

A redshirt senior, Cody Lindenberg had his best season in 2024 for the Minnesota Gophers. He racked up 94 tackles, five of which went for a loss. Houston needs depth at the position and Lindenberg offers this while also being a potential special teams stud.

Round 7, Pick 243: Moliki Matavao, TE, UCLA

Cade Stover and Brevin Jordan ended 2024 on the IR. While both could be back in time for Week 1, the Texans need more depth at tight end.

That's why their final pick in this mock is used on Moliki Matavao from UCLA. The 6-foot-6, 263-pounder had 506 yards this season, proving to be a solid weapon in the slot. He was decent in the blocking department, which will be key for him as he aims to make the roster.