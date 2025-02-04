3 players Texans could add to reunite with offensive coordinator Nick Caley

On Monday, the Houston Texans ended their search for a new offensive coordinator when they hired Nick Caley.

A former tight ends coach under Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots, Caley joined Sean McVay's staff in 2023. After one year in the same role, he had passing game coordinator added to his title and helped the Los Angeles Rams make the playoffs.

Looking ahead to 2025, he inherits a good roster but there's a lot of work to be done. As Caley installs his new system and looks to shore up some issues, he could use some help. That's why these three players could be on the Texans' radar.

Hunter Long, TE

As the tight ends coach, Caley worked closely with Hunter Long for the past two seasons. A third-round pick out of Boston College in 2021, Long began his career with the Miami Dolphins before heading to L.A. in 2023.

He's not a huge receiving threat, picking up just 60 yards on seven receptions last year. However, he was one of the best run-blocking tight ends in the NFL last year. With Cade Stover and Brevin Jordan returning from injury, Long could be an option as a one-year addition.

Alaric Jackson, OT

Undrafted out of Iowa in 2021, Alaric Jackson developed into a trusted starter for the Rams. This past season was a breakout peformance for him as he protected Matthew Stafford's blindside.

Los Angeles will surely want to keep him but if he were to hit the open market, the Texans would be wise to see what it would take to bring him in. Pro Football Focus predicts a contract of around $14.5 million per season.

Houston would have to move either Jackson or Tunsil to right tackle but that's a good problem to have, especially after their issues with protection in 2024. The Texans need to fix their entire line, so no stone should be left unturned.

Cooper Kupp, WR

There are rumors that Cooper Kupp is not expected to return to the Rams next season. These rumors have persisted for years, so they need to be taken with a grain of salt but with his recent tweet, it seems as though the two sides are finally going their separate ways.

I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.



Still, if there’s… pic.twitter.com/XWmbGVscGy — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) February 4, 2025

If Houston wasn't able to re-sign Stefon Diggs, it could make sense for them to see what it would take to bring him in. Kupp isn't the same player who had 1,947 yards in 2021 and he's struggled to stay healthy. Still, he's a difference-maker when he's on the field and still had 710 yards in 12 games last year.