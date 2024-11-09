Houston Texans make much-needed change to their offensive line
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans have a huge game this weekend as they host the Detroit Lions. The AFC North leaders come into the game with a record of 7-1 and have been one of the most explosive teams in the NFL. They also recently added Za'Darius Smith, which will help them replace Aidan Hutchinson.
Houston is no stranger to injuries, with several starters on the IR. That includes left guard Kenyon Green, who suffered a dislocated shoulder in Week 9. With him out, the Texans will turn to Jarrett Patterson, who took over for Green when he was benched in Week 8.
Patterson lasted one drive before being lost to a concussion and missed their Thursday Night Football outing against the New York Jets. This time, however, Patterson won't be filling in at left guard. Instead, he will take over at center. That means Juice Scruggs, their current starter in the middle, will slide to the left.
Scruggs, a second-round pick in 2023 from Penn State, played left guard as a rookie and held his own, but he was far better as the center this year. As for Patterson, who was taken in Round 6 out of Notre Dame last season, he played center as a rookie. He started seven games and was a pleasant surprise.
Houston was criticized for their lack of moves at the NFL trade deadline, but head coach DeMeco Ryans said there was nothing available that made sense – reminding us that it takes two willing teams to make a trade. He added that they would figure it out with the guys they had.
This move could prove to be an upgrade for the Texans, but they have to hope they can stay healthy since the depth is still an issue.