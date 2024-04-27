The Houston Texans select Calen Bullock with the 78th overall pick
After going Kamari Lassiter and Fisher with their last two picks, the Houston Texans selected USC DB Calen Bullock with the 78th pick. Fisher didn't get as much love as he deserved, but that's for another day. Houston traded up to 78, giving the Philadelphia Eagles picks 86 and 123, as Aaron Wilson reported. Let's discuss their latest pick,
Bullock ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at the combine and interviewed well with the Texans in pre-draft visits. This is a great pick both now and long-term by Nick Caserio. Ward played in only 10 games last season and is 32 years old. This gives them the insurance in case Ward misses time again this year while having the tandem of Pitre and Bullock around for years to come.
Houston continues to fill needs tonight, and looking at the position, the Texans are fairly deep. With Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward currently slotted in there, they have their starters this season. But, with Ward slotted to become a Free Agent in 2025, the Texans are looking towards the future with this pick. Texans fans have a lot to like with this pick as Bullock totaled nine interceptions in three collegiate seasons, including 151 tackles, and 15 passes defended.
As the Texans went heavy offense in Free Agency, they're leaning more towards the defensive side of the ball now. With a good amount of defensive talent falling out of the first round, the Texans are finding some elite players to start right now.
Nick Caserio and Demeco Ryans need to be commended for the off-season they're having, and it's looking even better after these defensive draft picks. What the Texans do tomorrow will determine if this whole draft was a success, or just Day 2. But either way, there's nothing to be disappointed about as we sit here at 10:34 EST on Friday night.