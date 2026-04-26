Texans 2026 NFL Draft Day 3 Recap

The 2026 NFL Draft has run its course, and we now have a complete list of incoming rookies for the Houston Texans.

Days one and two of the 2026 NFL Draft are where Houston addressed its greatest concerns, selecting Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge (pick 26) in the first round, plus Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (pick 36) and Michigan tight Marlin Klein (pick 59) in the second.

The Texans finish the event with five picks on Day three: two fourth-round selections, and one each in the fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds respectively. Let's take a look at the five individuals selected and how they will fit into Houston’s plans going forward.

Febechi Nwaiwu

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu (54) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After not making this election in the third round, the Texans' first Day three selection in the fourth round was another investment in the interior of the offensive line by way of Oklahoma Sooners guard Febechi Nwaiwu (pick 106). Nwaiwu is another road-grader type guard known for his run blocking ability.

Last season, he was named the SEC offensive lineman of the week following the Sooners’ 23-21 Week 12 victory over the then No. 7-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Per his NFL.com scouting report, he is a high-motor, versatile interior offensive lineman with solid awareness and IQ. Nwaiwu does have some work to do when it comes to pass blocking technique and hand speed. Still, Nwaiwu’s strengths and upside make him a solid pick-up.

With him and Rutledge added into the mix, Houston now has a pair of young guards who will gleefully bulldoze opposing defensive lines, especially in the run game.

Wade Woodaz

Clemson defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart (19) sacks Troy Trojans quarterback Goose Crowder (9) near linebacker Wade Woodaz (17) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With pick 123, the Texans added some depth at the linebacker position, picking up former Clemson Tiger Wade Woodaz. Woodaz was a model of consistency and a primary fixture for Dabo Swinney’s defense at Clemson since his freshman campaign. The Tampa, FL native finished his collegiate career with 201 tackles, 111 solo, 28.5 tackles for loss, and 9 sacks to go along with three interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Woodaz has the size and strength to be a wreckergame-changer for the Texans, but he does need to work on his tendencies in coverage and on getting through and off blocks, according to his NFL.com draft profile. Above all else, if he struggles to find a role on defense, he excels at special teams coverage.

5-7 Round Picks (Kamari Ramsey, Lewis Bond and Aiden Fisher)

In the fifth round (pick 141), Houston added USC Trojan safety Kamari Ramsey. Ramsey was another secondary player in this year's draft who dropped a round or two due to durability concerns. Last season, he missed four games.

However, one of the contests Ramsey was not available for was due to food poisoning. Ramsey is another versatile talent with the ability to play at multiple safety positions and even slide down into the nickel. He is also a consistent tackler who can challenge pass attempts at the catch point and disrupt a receiver’s route.

Boston College wide receiver Lewis Bond is who the Texans picked up in the sixth round with pick 204. Bond will join a fairly solid Houston wide receiver room in hopes of making the 53-man roster or at least the practice squad. But the initial odds might be stacked against the 2025 second-team all-ACC wideout.

Bond is a bit undersized, according to his NFL.com draft analysis, and doesn't have the speed or quickness off the line commonly seen in wide receivers of his stature (5-foot-11). However, he didn't earn All-ACC second-team honors because of his stature. Bond is a shore hands receiver with excellent route running abilities, complemented by pro-level ball tracking skills. That allowed him to excel at making tough catches in traffic at Boston College.

In the 7th and final round, at pick 243, the Texans added a national championship-winning linebacker: Indiana Hoosiers Aiden Fisher. Fisher is below average when it comes to his speed and athleticism, per his NFL.com draft analysis. But his IQ and leadership are through the roof, not to mention he's a tackling machine.

Last season, during Indiana's national championship run, Fisher was just three tackles away from finishing the year with 100 tackles, which would have given him three straight seasons with at least 100 tackles under his belt. But in exchange for those pesky 3 tackles eluding him, he did add 2 interceptions and a forced fumble, with one of the interceptions being returned for a touchdown. Fisher is considered a defensive coordinator's dream mike linebacker, with his ability to read opposing offenses and make the necessary adjustments to get his teammates in the right position to make a play.

Day three selections typically are the sizzle of the NFL draft, but a franchise can find plenty of substance. With the five new additions to the Houston Texans roster, the hope is that they have had it just that: a solid group of individuals that will contribute to the team's success now and in the future as Houston continues its quest to bring home the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl trophy.