Texans continue prioritizing defense with massive Kayden McDonald selection

The Houston Texans came into the 2026 NFL Draft with virtually zero pressing roster needs, as General Manager Nick Caserio got aggressive in fixing the notable holes. He swung a deal for David Montgomery and also signed two starting offensive linemen in Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith.

And on defense, despite fielding the best unit in the NFL in 2025, Houston still managed to add to the secondary, signing Reed Blankenship on a three-year deal. On paper, this unit was and is the best in the NFL.

But the interior of this defense just got a major boost in Round 2 of the NFL Draft, as the Texans traded up two spots and took Kayden McDonald, a stellar defensive tackle prospect from Ohio State.

Houston Texans select Kayden McDonald and continue to fortify the defense

To be blunt, the Texans could have gone in a number of different directions here with how good this roster is, but when a team has so few holes as the Texans do, it's sometimes better to target a specific area of need.

Houston did that. Despite having Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter along the defensive line as the outside rushers, the defense did need a boost along the interior. McDonald heads to Houston and could absolutely start for the team.

Unsurprisingly, he's stellar against the run and is a prototypical 'space eater' in that regard. There is also some pass-rushing upside, and that could create total havoc along the Texans front seven. McDonald did have nine tackles for loss in 2025 for the Buckeyes, so the foundation is there.

In the first round, Houston took guard Keylan Rutledge, so it's clear where Caserio is putting the emphasis. In today's NFL, after getting the quarterback situated, it's all about protecting the quarterback and getting to the quarterback.

Houston is ensuring the latter two are as good as they can be. With CJ Stroud entering a huge year four in 2026, his front office is giving him everything he needs to succeed, and an already elite defense just got a lot better.

Now with some youth along the defensive interior, the Texans can still compete in the present, but the future is getting a little bit more clearer as the team stacks young talent on both sides of the ball. Houston could approach the rest of this NFL Draft with a wide open approach and perhaps get aggressive in trying to move up or down to further enhance this entire operation.