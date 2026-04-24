Texans take gamble to improve o-line for C.J. Stroud with Keylan Rutledge selection

The Houston Texans watched perhaps their best chance at making it to a Super Bowl crumble after getting destroyed by the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round. Quarterback C.J. Stroud had an awful game, throwing four interceptions. If there was one thing that was obvious, it's that the team needed to bolster the offensive line.

This offseason, the Texans signed both offensive tackle Braden Smith and guard Wyatt Teller. As it turns out, Houston was not done adding to the line of scrimmage. And they did so by moving up in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Texans traded up to the No. 26 spot in the NFL Draft with the Buffalo Bills in exchange for the No 28, 69, and 167 selections, with the Texans also getting back the No. 91 pick. With the 26th pick, the Texans selected Georgia Tech offensive guard Keylan Rutledge.

WE GOT OUR GUY! pic.twitter.com/bBFzkMq1ve — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 24, 2026

Texans trade up multiple picks to move up in first round to select Keylan Rutledge

The Texans obviously had a feel that another team was eyeing Rutledge in the first round. He was expected to be an early Day 2 selection, especially for those teams that didn't use their first-round pick on an interior offensive lineman. But for the Texans, they decide they wanted Rutledge for themselves, and gave up multiple draft picks for him.

While that's all well and good, as of now, the Texans aren't going to be starting Rutledge out from the get go.

The Texans have Ed Ingram at right guard and he's been solid for the team, especially as a run blocker. Ingram was rewarded this offseason, signing him to a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension this offseason. As mentioned earlier, they signed Teller to a two-year, $16 million contract to play left guard. So, those starting positions are locked in for the start of the 2026 season.

For Rutledge, he would be a backup as of now and out of the loop altogether. He has been lauded for his toughness and how nasty he can play on the interior offensive line. Plus, his main strength is at run blocking. The only way he can get playing time, feasibly, is at center, which he never played before during his time at Georgia Tech. He did take reps at center during the pre-draft process. While he has shined primarily at right guard, would the Texans take a risk by putting him in at center? It may not be an ideal situation.

Rutledge is one of the top guard prospects in the draft, don't get it mistaken. But the team traded plenty of draft capital to move up two spots to draft Rutledge, who might not be a factor on the team in his rookie season.