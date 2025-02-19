Texans 2025 NFL Draft: Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka scouting report

The Houston Texans have several holes to fill this offseason with the offensive line occupying much of the attention. There are other concerns, however, that might be just as pressing.

Wide receiver comes to mind as the Texans have Stefon Diggs heading into free agency and must decide whether to re-sign him. They also have Tank Dell rehabbing a severe knee injury suffered late in the season.

READ MORE: Full list of Houston Texans picks in the 2025 NFL Draft

With those questions lingering, they could look at a receiver with the 25th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. One possible addition is Emeka Egbuka, who was a teammate of C.J. Stroud's at Ohio State. Let's check out what type of player they would land if they went this route.

Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205

CFP National Champion (2024)

All-Big Ten Second-Team (2022), Third-Team (2023, 2024)

Positives

Smooth route-runner

Quick-game specialist (gets open in a hurry)

Reads defenses well, finds soft spot in coverage

Ball tracking skills are elite

Picks up yards after the catch

You would be hard-pressed to find anyone who runs cleaner routes than Egbuka. He's a receiver who earns the trust of his quarterback by being exactly where he's supposed to be. He's also able to get open quickly, which would help Stroud — who doesn't need to hold the ball as long as he did in 2024.

Egbuka is also elite when it comes to tracking the deep ball. As a former outfielder, you can see that skill translates to the football field. He also has experience as a punt returner, which could come into play.

Negatives

Injuries have been a concern

Extension at the catch point needs to expand

Primarily experienced in the slot

Egbuka stayed healthy for the 2024 season which should help alleviate durability concerns. The only other concerns that stand out would be his lack of extension when going after the ball. He doesn't always use his full wingspan to extend his catch radius. Lastly, his experience was primarily in the slot. He can still be an impact player from this position but needs to get more snaps on the outside to keep defenses guessing.

Emeka Egbuka NFL Player Comparison: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Player comps can be difficult but this one might not be. Egbuka and former teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba have similar builds and skill sets. Smith-Njigba went 20th overall to the Seattle Seahawks in 2023 and had 1,130 yards and six touchdowns in his second season.

Emeka Egbuka 2025 NFL Draft Grade: Mid-to-late 1st Round

There are those who see Egbuka sliding into Round 2, but it's more likely he's off the board before pick 25 than it is that he's there on Friday night. If he's there when Houston is making their choice in Round 1, it would be tough to avoid reuniting him and Stroud.

More Texans news and analysis