Super Bowl winning QB watches Texans C.J. Stroud for inspiration

C.J. Stroud had a roller-coaster season for the Houston Texans in 2024. It was a frustrating development following a rookie campaign that saw him win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Even with the offensive struggles, he still led the team to a 10-7 record and its consecutive playoff berth. Houston even knocked off the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round, to make it to the AFC Divisional Round for the second year.

Despite that, Stroud has been criticized for failing to perform against top-tier teams like the Kansas City Chiefs. The offensive line has been a major concern, which is being addressed this offseason, but Stroud made some inexcusable mistakes.

That doesn't mean he's a bad player, however. In fact, even Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford is a fan of Stroud.

While speaking with Travis and Jason Kelce on New Heights, Stafford said he likes watching Stroud play the game. He mentioned the injuries around him as a reason for their struggles, while Jason Kelce added the O-line concerns. Then, Stafford said he gets revitalized when he watches players like Stroud.

"I like watching the young guys play because it kinda like revitalizes me, invigorates me a little bit. Like golly, these guys are just playing carefree ripping it." — Stafford on Texans QB C.J. Stroud

Stafford knows about being held back by the talent around him. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft spent 12 years with the Detroit Lions and went 74-90-1. He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 and won a Super Bowl in his first season with them.

In four years, he's led them to a 34-23 record and they've won five playoff games. In Detroit, they were 0-3 in the postseason.

Houston is close, especially with their defense. If they can get the offensive line corrected, they could go on a run.

