Texans make Danielle Hunter 2nd highest-paid DE in the league

Danielle Hunter signed with his hometown team in 2024, agreeing to a two-year deal worth $49 million with the Houston Texans.

Now, he adds a third season to his deal and gets a significant raise as well.

Tom Pelissero reported that Houston and Hunter have agreed to a one-year extension worth $35.6 million. He adds $12.5 million to his salary in 2024 and will make a total of $55.1 million over the next two seasons. Of that total, $54.1 million is fully guaranteed.

Texans, DE Danielle Hunter agree to one-year, $35.6M extension making him the NFL's second-highest paid DE. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/xYI98XxavV — NFL (@NFL) March 19, 2025

It was reported earlier this offseason that Hunter wanted a new deal, and his price tag went up when Myles Garrett signed a contract worth $40 million per season. Hunter wasn’t expected to match Garrett’s deal, but it gave both sides something to work with — and in the end, Hunter is now second in annual salary behind Garrett.

In his first season with the Texans, Hunter racked up 12 sacks, giving him 99.5 in nine years.

Texans continue to lock up talent

This was the second extension signed this week by Houston, who agreed to a three-year deal with Derek Stingley Jr.

Stingley will make $90 million over the course of his contract, making him the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL.

Houston still needs to add talent to the offensive side of the ball, but this is a franchise that wants to win with their defense. They proved that once again this week by locking up two of their top players.

