4-Round Texans Mock Draft: Houston makes shocking selection early

With three games left, the Houston Texans have their spot as AFC South Champions locked up. They can still move up in the seeding but the road will be tough.

First, they have the Kansas City Chiefs this Saturday. A few days later, they host the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day. That gives them a long break before closing the season with the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 5.

Houston won their division despite several injuries, which is a testament to the depth they built on that roster. They continue to build that depth in our latest 4-round mock draft — which begins with a surprise selection in Round 1.

Round 1: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tight end isn't a need for Houston but in this mock, Tyler Warren is the best player on the board. He could serve as the team's TE2 but there will be a larger role for him as the eventual replacement for Dalton Schultz.

The veteran tight end isn't going anywhere in 2025 due to his contract but it's hard to say Schultz has lived up to his salary this year. The Texans can feasibly move on ahead of the 2026 season if he doesn't bounce back, and Warren will be ready for a larger role by then.

Warren is a massive target at 6-foot-6 and 261 pounds. He broke out this season with 1,062 yards and six touchdowns while hauling in 11 contested catches. He's also dropped just two passes in 112 targets.

DOUBLE PASS AND WHAT A CATCH! pic.twitter.com/DSOQOIa14t — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 12, 2024

Pairing him and Cade Stover will give Houston a strong TE duo for the foreseeable future.

Round 2: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

If the NFL put more value on guards, Tyler Booker could very well be a first-round pick. That winds up being a win for the Texans, who add him in Round 2 and get a player who Jim Nagy says will help immediately.

#NFL doesn't like to take OG in first round, but for those teams that need IOL help, Alabama's Tyler Booker will be 𝙞𝙢𝙢𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙥 next year.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/F8Kr2G4vYs — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 30, 2024

Houston has invested a lot in the offensive line and it continues to be a weak point. They would be wise to still add talent in free agency to compete while taking someone such as Booker who can take over for Kenyon Green.

Round 3: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

Joe Mixon has racked up 910 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground despite missing time with a high ankle sprain. Unfortuntaley, he's had a few games to forget as of late. He should be able to bounce back but Houston needs someone to take the pressure off.

Enter DJ Giddens from Kansas State.

The 6-foot-1, 212-pound Giddens averaged 6.5 yards per attempt this season with 852 yards after contact. He would be more than capable of carrying the load if Mixon missed time while giving them someone to turn to on the days he needs a rest.

Round 4: J.J. Pegues, DT, Ole Miss

A former tight end, J.J. Pegues moved to nose tackle and put on a lot of weight. He stands 6-foot-2 and 325 pounds and is a beast against the run. He has 41 tackles and 3.5 sacks this year and can give the Texans someone capable of clogging up running lanes.