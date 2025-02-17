Significant Tee Higgins update obliterates Texans free agency ambitions

With a need at wide receiver, the Houston Texans have been urged to go for Tee Higgins this offseason.

Nico Collins proved himself capable of carrying the load as a No. 1 wideout but with Tank Dell rehabbing a serious knee injury and Stefon Diggs hitting free agency, the Texans need someone else who can keep defenses honest. Tee Higgins fits that bill after an impressive five-year run with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Running back Joe Mixon has said he expects general manager Nick Caserio to make a splash this offseason, and there was hope he could help lure his former teammate to Houston.

Houston Texans won't be able to pursue Tee Higgins in free agency

Houston won't be able to make a pitch to Higgins, however, following the latest reports from Cincinnati. For the second year in a row, the Bengals are expected to place the franchise tag on the 26-year-old wideout.

There are also reports that this season is different than last. While the Bengals and Higgins never seemed close on a long-term deal in 2024, the feeling now is that a deal will happen soon.

For Cincinnati, it's a wise move. Higgins, a second-round pick from Clemson in 2020, has topped 900 yards receiving four times in his career — and 1,000 yards twice. He currently has 330 receptions for 4,595 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Paired with Ja'Marr Chase, he gives them arguably the best receiving duo in the NFL.

Houston could have boasted a dangerous attack of their own with him and Collins, but that dream is gone.

