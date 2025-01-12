DeMeco Ryans destroys Rex Ryan in postgame locker room hype speech

Earlier in the week, before the playoffs kicked off, former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan appeared on ESPN's morning show "Get Up!" and offered a pretty strong opinion on the Texans and Chargers matchup.

"Chargers, basically I never realized they get a bye [on Saturday]. Oh wait, they gotta play [the Texans]. What's the difference?" Ryan said.

Well, as it turns out, the big man ended up being flat-out wrong. Not only did the Chargers not have themselves an easy game against Houston, but the Texans outright demolished Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

It was a complete and total beatdown, which maybe no Texans fan even saw coming. But, Houston sure put out a statement with this win. And, after the game, head coach DeMeco Ryans delivered a jubilant postgame speech in the locker room.

The very first thing Ryans said once he took center stage in front of the team? You know he had to stick it to the former Jets coach.

DeMeco Ryans buried Rex Ryan just seconds into his postgame celebration speech

"Hey, outstanding job by everybody. How was that bye week?" Ryans joked.

Of course, the Texans weren't about to forget the words heard earlier this week. Chargers fans can thank Rex for the extra bulletin board material handed to Houston, because the Texans played as though those words were in the back of their mind on almost every single snap Saturday afternoon.

For fans wanting to see the entire postgame locker room speech, you can check out the video here.

Not only did the Texans remember Rex's hilarious words, but fans sure did as well. Houston fans had a blast on social media destroying the former Gang Green head coach.

Ryans would go on to highlight plenty of different Texans for their outstanding efforts in the playoff victory, including first and foremost, quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Texans quarterback made the play to get his team going on a third-and-long, off a fumbled snap. Stroud's long completion to Xavier Hutchinson was the spark Houston needed, and Ryans alluded to the play after the game.

Ryans also highlighted players like running back Joe Mixon (25 carries, 106 yards, one touchdown) and All Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. who recorded a pair of interceptions in this one.

The Texans now await the conclusion of the rest of these Wild Card games before knowing their official opponent in the Divisional Round. By most accounts, though, it's going to end up being the Kansas City Chiefs.