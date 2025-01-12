Joe Mixon roasted Rex Ryan while celebrating Texans Wild Card win over Chargers

The Houston Texans are advancing to the next round of the playoffs after a lot of people had written them off. One major critic in the days before the Texans' eventual blowout win over the Los Angeles Chargers was former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan, who went as far as saying that the Chargers basically had a bye week this weekend.

Those comments clearly didn't age well, as the Texans whooped the Chargers. NVP recipient Joe Mixon made sure to rub it in Ryan's face following the game. He live-streamed him and some teammates celebrating the win while smoking cigars and claiming that they were "smoking on that Rex Ryan bye week".

Joe Mixon smoked a cigar in honor of Rex Ryan's stupid comments

While the Texans hadn't exactly looked like a great football team in the weeks before the playoffs, going as far as to say that playing them was basically having a bye week was just flat-out disrespectful. The Texans clearly heard the noise and made sure to take out their frustrations on the Chargers, who scored 13 points and looked as bad as people thought the Texans were coming into the game.

As for Mixon, he had himself a game. The long-time Cincinnati Bengals running back joined the Texans last offseason after he was traded and was a playmaker for the offense in the 20-point win. Mixon rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown, cementing him as the clear choice for the prestigious award that is the NVP.

If Ryan is smart, he'll avoid getting on social media or making things worse for himself after his embarrassing comments, as people have not been taking it easy on the former NFL head coach. It'll be fun to hear him try to backtrack and claim he didn't mean what he said but for the time being, Mixon and the Texans have every right to celebrate and dunk on Ryan.