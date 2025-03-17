Ranking the Texans 3 greatest needs after first week of free agency

It's already been a busy offseason for the Houston Texans.

After going 10-7 and losing in the second round of the NFL Playoffs, Houston has identified where they want to see improvement. General manager Nick Caserio has been working hard to add talent to the roster — while also shipping off players they no longer had in their plans.

READ MORE: Texans fans lose their minds following critique of defensive starter

Even with that busy first week behind them, the Texans still have a lot of work to do. Here we look at their additions and departures — and will also dive into their three greatest remaining needs.

Texans offseason departures

Laremy Tunsil, OT, Washington Commanders

Kenyon Green, G, Philadelphia Eagles

Kendrick Green, G, Buffalo Bills

Shaq Mason, G (Released)

Del'Shawn Phillips, LB, Los Angeles Chargers

Kris Boyd, CB, New York Jets

Eric Murray, S, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jon Weeks, LS, San Francisco 49ers

Texans offseason additions

Braxton Barrios, WR

Christian Kirk, WR

Justin Watson, WR

Ed Ingram, G

Laken Tomlinson, G

Sheldon Rankins, DT

Nick Niemann, LB

Tremon Smith, CB

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S

Texans top 3 remaining needs

3. Defensive Tackle

Even with Sheldon Rankins back in the mix, the Texans need help at defensive tackle. Unless they bring Foley Fatukasi back, they don't have a big run-stuffer to pair with Tim Settle. Also, with Settle and Rankins both hitting free agency in 2026, Houston could use a young player to develop.

2. Wide Receiver

Adding Christian Kirk was a great move but the Texans still need more depth. Right now, Justin Watson would be on the boundary across from Nico Collins with Kirk in the slot. It's not a bad trio, but adding someone in the draft — perhaps Emeka Egbuka — would be a massive upgrade.

1. Offensive Tackle

The offensive line will be different in 2025 but we don't know if it will be better. Blake Fisher needs to show a lot of improvement at right tackle and Tytus Howard is still a relative unknown on the left side. Perhaps they can draft someone and move Howard back to guard, which would solve another issue.

More Texans news and analysis