Texans sign Justin Watson to help C.J. Stroud on offense: Full details and grade

The Houston Texans need help at wide receiver and they've added help in the form of Justin Watson. This might not be a huge splash signing but the Texans needed help for C.J. Stroud and Watson can provide them help in the pass-catching department.

Watson is most known for the three years he spent with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning two Super Bowls with them. He was a fifth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2018 NFL Draft and spent four years there, winning a Super Bowl with the Bucs in the 2020 season (giving him three total in his seven-year career).

Watson has never been a top-tier option for the teams he's played for but he's an excellent depth piece. This past year in Kansas City saw Watson nab 22 receptions for 289 yards and two touchdowns. His best year statistically came in 2023 when he had 27 catches for 460 yards and three trips into the end zone.

What grade do the Texans deserve for the Justin Watson signing?

Let's make it known that Watson wasn't signed to be a superstar in Houston. The Texans already have Nico Collins to fill that role but he can't do everything. Tank Dell likely won't be able to return until late in the regular season so that leaves Christian Kirk, John Metchie III, and Berrios Braxton as other depth options for Stroud to throw to.

We don't know the details of this deal just yet but as long as it's on the cheaper end, there shouldn't be a reason not to like this move. Watson won't be tearing it up but he proved to be a reliable option for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City and had his best year when the Chiefs' offense was at its worst of the Mahomes era.

Because the Texans needed depth at wide receiver and Watson fills that role and has experience on the biggest of stages, this move deserves a B+.