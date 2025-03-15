Texans open up $12 million in cap space after contract restructure

The Houston Texans have been very active this offseason. They moved on from nearly everyone on the offensive line and added new faces. We don't know if the O-line will be better, but we know it will be different.

Those moves grabbed the majority of the headlines but the most impactful move could be the addition of wide receiver Christian Kirk. Houston added a legit No. 2 wideout to pair with Nico Collins. He's not as splashy of an addition as Stephin Diggs was in 2024, but he could be a better fit.

READ MORE: Texans went after Jevon Holland before safety landed with the Giants

He's also going to cost far less against the salary cap.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans freed up $12 million in space with a restructure for Kirk. He won't make less money but the contract will be spread out to two void years. His salary was originally $15.5 million, but $14 million was converted to a bonus, which will be the portion spread out.

There are some financial incentives in his contract as well. He can make $500,000 for each of the following milestones:

80 receptions

90 Receptions

100 Receptions

1,000 Yards Receiving

1,100 Yards Receiving

1,200 Yards Receiving

Kirk was acquired in a rare in-division trade where the Texans sent a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Jaguars. The wideout was expected to be released, but Houston wasn't interested in trying to outbid anyone for his services.

Houston has an estimated $13 million in cap space but might free up more by restructuring defensive tackle Denico Autry.