Texans fans lose their minds following critique of defensive starter

The Houston Texans might not have the largest fan base, but they boast a loyal one.
That can be seen every time the team steps on the field at NRG Stadium, as well as when one of their favorite players takes some criticism. That was the case this weekend when Sam Monson said the Texans added C.J. Gardner-Johnson so they could get Calen Bullock "out of the starting lineup."
Monson said Bullock was the cause of several "terrible plays." That instantly led to Houston fans coming to Bullock's aid, claiming the national media doesn't understand this franchise.
Some felt the crew at 33rd Team simply isn't being objective when it comes to the Texans.
Others claim they never watched the team play. That's been a common complaint with the team in general, with Houston often being overlooked.
The most interesting takes, however, are when the analysts were being called biased. If we're being honest, there's no reason for them to be biased against the Texans, and fans are usually the ones with a bias. Still, it's fair to say this take might have been a bit harsh.
Bullock is, after all, entering his second season in the NFL. He also showed promise as a rookie with 54 tackles, 11 pass defenses, and five interceptions.
Those numbers are impressive but he did have his share of issues, especially in coverage. Perhaps that's why Houston wanted Gardner-Johnson, who is an upgrade. Even so, they're not likely ready to get Bullock off the field. Instead, they probably want him to continue to develop and lean on a veteran such as CGJ to develop his skills.