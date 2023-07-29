Why Tank Dell has been a Houston Texans training camp standout
The rookie wide receiver continues to turn heads.
By Brett Hawn
One rookie receiver has exceeded expectations three days into Texans training camp. 2023 third-round pick Tank Dell was at the forefront of many conversations for his excellent play during off-season activities. That production has continued into training camp.
Dell has been one of the best offensive performers of training camp thus far for the Houston Texans, showcasing his elite speed and separation while working diligently to improve his route-running ability. Head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke highly of Dell’s progress when speaking with the media following yesterday's practice.
“Tank is just continuing to just improve on the route running ability,” Ryans said. “He’s continuing to improve on getting open, getting the proper dips. Still a ways to go but he definitely made some flash plays for us on offense and we’ll need that for sure.”
That separation and change of speed ability were evident in this play courtesy of 713 Houston Sports founder Ruben Calvillo. In this particular play, Dell perfectly executes a curl route and is able to quickly change speeds and hustle his way past multiple Texans defenders.
Dell had a prolific college career at Houston. According to Sports Reference, the speedy wideout amassed 228 receptions for 3,155 yards and 32 touchdowns in 35 games played. His 2022 season alone saw him record just shy of 1,400 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in only 13 games played, helping the Cougars to their third straight bowl-game appearance.
As for Dell’s professional progress, the early results have certainly been promising. The young wideout has developed excellent chemistry with fellow rookie C.J. Stroud thus far and continues to turn heads with his ability.
Following a dismal 2022 showing, the Houston Texans wide receiver room is in desperate need of a dynamic playmaker to jumpstart the offense. With more time and dedication, Dell may very well be that guy.