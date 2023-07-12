Houston Texans: how quarterback C.J. Stroud has already displayed excellent leadership qualities.
By Brett Hawn
The pillar for every NFL team is a signal caller that emerges as a leadership figure, a player that puts as much focus into those around them as they do themselves on and off the field. The Houston Texans have that with rookie signal-caller C.J. Stroud.
In a recent interview with KPRC2 reporter Chancellor Johnson, Stroud had these qualities on full display when asking about the preparation for his rookie season in the NFL.
“Yeah, I think it’s just getting better,” Stroud said when asked about his mindset going into his rookie season. “I think for me that’s not only getting myself better but making everybody around me better. So, just been throwing with my guys. I have a couple of events that I’m going to with them and be able to have some team chemistry, some bonding events with them. I’m excited to do that because that’s what it’s all about. The closest teams are the best teams. Super excited to be able to work with such great people and that’s what it’s all about. That’s how you win, so, just trying to build a super tight-knit team and I want to be at the forefront of that and of course along with my other teammates. I’m excited to get started."
With teammates such as star offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil already clamoring for the young signal caller to start the season as QB1, Stroud has undoubtedly done a great job of emerging as a leading figure in a short period of time.
Here at Toro Times, we recently identified Stroud as the standout player at Texans OTAs for his excellent on-the-field showcase and ability to quickly grasp professional concepts. Stroud’s equal dedication to being an inspirational figure off the field is exactly what the Texans were hoping for when they made him the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Mindset is an important factor for all NFL players regardless of experience. For Stroud, his mind is in the right place as his rookie season awaits.