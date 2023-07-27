Three observations from the first day of Houston Texans training camp
The first for Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, the return of familiar faces, and a battle for the quarterback job highlight the first days of Texans camp.
By Brett Hawn
Houston Texans football is back, with the first day of training camp in full swing. The pads are on and the Texans mean business as we inch closer and closer to the regular season opener of the 2023 season.
For first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans and newcomers C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson, and many more, this is an opportunity to acclimate to their new surroundings and for the players, to make an early impression with their new club. The stakes have risen and there will be those ready to answer the call.
Additionally, training camp provides us with a series of intriguing headlines, position battles, and a first glance at how the team performs at each particular position. With a final verdict on the quarterback battle, fringe roster players looking to make an impact, and the coaching staff getting ready to set the tone in their first Texans camp, there is plenty of excitement circulating Houston early.
With a few key notes to go off from day one of Texans camp, here are three observations from the first day that stood out to us here at Toro Times.
The quarterback battle is in full swing
As previously stated, the battle for the Texans' starting quarterback job between incumbent signal caller Davis Mills and rookie C.J. Stroud has been a constant mainstay in off-season narratives for this club. With training camp in full swing, we got a general idea of how things went for the two on the first day.
Both quarterbacks got an opportunity with the first-team offense today, with Houston Chronicle beat writer Brooks Kubena noting that both quarterbacks were in a rotation throughout practice with the first and second teams. This is the start of what will ultimately be a fierce competition between the two.
Though the job is favoring Stroud at the time of writing, the inclusion of Mills in first-team activities implies that the starting job is not simply going to be handed to the rookie. Opportunities are not handed to you in the NFL and Stroud is learning that firsthand in Texans training camp thus far.