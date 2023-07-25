Three questions for the Houston Texans wide receivers entering training camp
Who will emerge as wide receiver one? How will the quarterback competition impact things?
By Brett Hawn
With less than a week until the beginning of Houston Texans training camp, fans and media alike are excited at the return of their favorite team and the continuing preparation for the 2023 season. Additionally, NFL training camp often answers lingering questions from the offseason.
For the Houston Texans, a rebuilding club in the midst of the first year of a culture change, there are multiple factors that need a resolution. Who will be the starting quarterback? Which players on either side of the ball will emerge as reliable and consistent contributors? Who will get the majority of the first-team reps?
All of these signs will indicate how the final depth chart will ultimately shape up and how the Houston Texans will enter a new era of football. One of these position groups in need of solving is the wide receiver group.
Headlined by veterans Robert Woods, and Noah Brown, and a group of intriguing youngsters in Nico Collins, John Metchie III, and rookies Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson, the unit certainly does not lack potential. What it does lack at this time is a proven ability at the professional level.
Here at Toro Times, we are analyzing different position groups on this Texans club entering training camp, and addressing lingering questions that hope to have their resolution toward the end of Texans camp, starting with an important group of offensive skill players.
Here are three questions for the Houston Texans wide receivers entering training camp.