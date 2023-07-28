Why John Metchie III can be a dynamic playmaker for the Houston Texans
By Brett Hawn
When talking about the Houston Texans wide receiver room from 2022, a lack of production and consistency was evident throughout the campaign. Now in 2023, the Texans are set to feature new faces that can help transform the offense.
One of those faces is wide receiver John Metchie III, who head coach DeMeco Ryans called “dynamic” in yesterday’s media availability.
“Metchie can bring a dynamic element to our offense,” Ryans said. “I think he’s a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands. Watching him there at Alabama, the plays there that he made, it’s in him. He just has to get back to playing football. It’s been a long time since he actually played, you know, so it’s been encouraging to see him back out and encouraging to see him getting better. Definitely looking forward to him being a dynamic playmaker for us.”
Speed was an element lacking in the Texans' receiving corps last season. Metchie III brings that to the table and more. At 6’0”, the young wideout possesses a size and speed combination that many NFL teams covet and that the Texans sorely need to remedy an otherwise dormant wide receiver room.
In his last collegiate season at Alabama, Metchie recorded 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns before a torn ACL in the SEC Championship Game prematurely ended his run of excellence. For his career at Alabama, Metchie amassed 155 receptions for 2081 yards and 14 touchdowns, with an average of 13.4 yards per catch according to Sports Reference.
The biggest factor for Metchie is health. After battling injuries and leukemia over the last two seasons, the young wideout is ready to rock in training camp. If he is able to stay healthy, the young wideout will be a name to watch for in the Texans' offense.