The performance of the Houston Texans in 2023 hinges on the well-being of these four 2022 draftees
These Texans sophomores are instrumental to the rise of this Houston squad in 2023.
By Mark Karber
John Metchie III
John Metchie III was a reliable slot wide receiver during his time at Alabama. Unfortunately, he suffered an ACL tear during the SEC championship game against Georgia on December 4th, 2021, which impacted his draft value in 2022. Despite this setback, the Texans still chose him in the second round as the 44th overall pick, and fans were optimistic that he would make a huge contribution to the team's receiving corps. Metchie reassured the media at the NFL combine that he was on track to be cleared by June and anticipated being a full participant by training camp
Sadly, before the start of the camp, Metchie was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia, which ended his rookie campaign. During the early portion of the 2023 offseason, Texans GM Nick Caserio discussed Metchie's situation and his recovery on "Payne & Pendergast" on Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM].
"John has made a lot of progress. I’d say not exactly sure — call it his status — but he’s made significant progress. He’s made significant strides. I mean, he’s worked his ass off, I would say, from the time he arrived and everything that he endured during the course of the fall. Can’t say enough about John about his attitude and his approach. I mean, I don’t want to use the word ‘rare,’ but what he’s done and what he’s endured physically, I mean, honestly, it’s mind-blowing. It really is. "- Texans General Manager Nick Casserio
The overall health of Metchie is currently the top priority, and supporters are praying for his full recovery from the illness. His football performance takes a backseat to his overall well-being. Nevertheless, it remains uncertain how swiftly and effectively Metchie can recuperate and get back on the field. Assuming he can overcome Leukemia, rebuild his strength and endurance, and have a successful 2023 season, Metchie will undoubtedly be overjoyed.