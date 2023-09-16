What could the Houston Texans offensive line look like in Week 2?
By Brett Hawn
Uncertainty along the Houston Texans offensive line has been a main takeaway of regular season action thus far. Heading into the second week of the regular season, more of the same appears to be the case.
Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and his uncertain status for Sunday due to a lingering knee injury and the shoulder stinger hindering offensive tackle George Fant caused the Houston Texans to make some moves at the position. KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson first reported that the team plans to elevate second-year offensive tackle Austin Deculus. The 24-year-old was selected by the Texans in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Deculus profiles as an additional depth option on the outside, but who will potentially start in the place of the two veteran linemen? Veteran swing option Josh Jones profiles as a candidate to start at the left tackle spot for Houston, while fellow offseason trade acquisition Kendrick Green is a leading candidate to hold down the fort at left guard.
The Texans' offensive line is coming off a dreadful week one showing against the Baltimore Ravens. The unit allowed the opposing edge rush to get home four times and consistently kicked themselves in the foot with penalties. Their performance was a large reason as to why the Texans' offense could never properly establish a rhythm.
Looking ahead to tomorrow’s contest with the Indianapolis Colts, the Texans offense will need to get the ball rolling early and often to have a chance at beating their AFC South foe. The offensive line plays a huge role in that reality occurring. All eyes will be on them as they look to rebound in a big way in Houston’s home opener.