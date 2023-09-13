Everything you need to know about the Indianapolis Colts ahead of Week 2 matchup
By Brett Hawn
The Houston Texans are set to embrace their first matchup at home this week, with the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts coming into town. Both teams will be hungry for their first victory of the new campaign.
The Anthony Richardson led Colts faced off last week against the reigning AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars, losing 31-21. Indy’s rookie signal-caller completed 24 of his 37 passing attempts for 223 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He added 40 yards rushing on ten attempts and a touchdown on the ground.
Like the Texans, Indianapolis features an offense of young and unproven skill position players, though they do feature a clear first option in their passing attack. The chemistry between Richardson and Colts leading receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was on early display last week, with the star wideout being targeted 11 times and hauling in eight receptions for 97 yards along with one touchdown.
Defensively, the Colts possess game-wrecking talent. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner will pose a great challenge to the interior of a depleted Texans offensive line. The 29-year-old has multiple seasons of seven or more sacks, and 142 career quarterback hits, proving to be a menace in the pass rush. Outside linebacker, Shaq Leonard and cornerback Kenny Moore are other players to look out for on the Colts' defense.
For the Texans, taking advantage of a young Colts secondary could be the key to victory. Houston showed glimpses of potential in their passing attack against Baltimore and will be called on again to do so against their divisional rivals.
Waking up a dormant rushing attack is also of the utmost importance. The Texans simply can’t afford another inefficient showing from Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary. These two being on point will do wonders to ease the pressure on their own rookie signal caller, C.J. Stroud.